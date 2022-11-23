The Project

New Study Claims Bruce Lee May Have Died From Drinking Too Much Water

Researchers have proposed, almost 50 years after Lee’s death, that the fatal brain swelling he suffered was caused by his “kidney’s inability to excrete excess water.”

Bruce Lee died suddenly on July 20, 1973, at the age of 32.

At the time of his death, it was ruled the result of cerebral edema, or swelling of the brain.

Now, kidney specialist researchers in Spain published a study in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Kidney Journal hypothesising the cause of Bruce Lee’s death may have been due to excessive water consumption.

“Up to now, the cause of Bruce Lee’s death is unknown, although numerous hypotheses have been put forward, from assassination by triad gangsters to the more recent suggestion in 2018 that he died from heatstroke,” the paper reads.

The paper also stated the average human brain weighs around three pounds, Lee’s was reportedly closer to 3.5 pounds at the time of his death.

According to the researchers, Lee had “multiple risk factors for hyponatraemia”—extremely low sodium concentration in a person’s blood.

“In conclusion, we hypothesize that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis, which is mainly a tubular function,” the study states.

“This may lead to hyponatraemia, cerebral oedema, and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine, which is in line with the timeline of Lee’s demise.”

