New South Wales To Fight $310 Million Cut To GST Funding

You’ve probably had that feeling when the taxman doesn’t deliver the return you were hoping for.

Well, that’s how a couple of Aussie states woke up feeling this morning.

In Australia, revenue earned from the goods and services tax in each state and territory is paid to the Federal Government.

That money is then redistributed back to the states, with an independent commission deciding every year how much each state will get.

Around a quarter of the money the states make comes from GST, so it’s kind of a big deal.

Today, the split for the year ahead has been announced, and while most states have been left better off, two are losing out big time, largely due to increased coal mining royalties.

New South Wales will receive a 310 million dollar cut to its GST share.

Queensland is an even bigger loser, down almost 470 million dollars. Instead of getting a dollar and three cents for every dollar generated, it now gets just 95 cents.

Western Australia is the big winner, and will rake in an extra 838 million thanks to a sweet, sweet deal from the Turnbull-government era.

It stipulates that WA is guaranteed to receive at least 75 per cent of the GST paid in their state, up from 70 per cent last year.

It’s a deal still backed by Labor today - and while it seems no government wants to be the one to upset the West Aussies, is it an arrangement we can still afford?

New South Wales treasurer Daniel Mookhey told The Project that it is absurd for New South Wales taxpayers to be funding activities for residents of other states.

“A lot of these states should simply be saying thank you to the taxpayers of New South Wales for our generous contribution, but the truth is it's coming at the expense of our ability to provide people with services to the standard they expect and deserve,” Mookhey said.

Treasurer Mookhey went on to say it was not fair for New South Wales to be treated as the “cash cow of the Commonwealth” while other states receive bailouts.

When pressed on Western Australia receiving less than New South Wales, Treasurer Mookhey said he did not “begrudge other states for fighting as hard for their interests,” but expected that “noone should be begrudging my right and our right as New South Welsh people to be at the table demanding that we get our fair share too.”