New South Wales & Queensland To Hit 30C For Six Days Straight As Heatwave Arrives

The low and medium intensity heatwaves are set to begin in WA and will then travel across the country to New South Wales & Queensland later in the week.

NSW will face the brunt of the conditions, Weatherzone’s Anthony Sherwood told news.com.au.

“While extreme temps above 40C will be confined to the far west of that state, maximums in the mid-to-high 30s will be widespread and extend all the way to the coast, with temps nearing 40C in western Sydney on both Thursday and Saturday,” he said.

Penrith is expected to hit 38C on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, but then high temperatures will remain high until at least Monday.

Sydney will be slightly cooler with 35C on Thursday, and will linger in the 30C until next week.