New Social Media App BeReal Is Going Viral But It's Also Quite Strange

Are you tired of people on social media flaunting the "best version" of themselves? Are you looking for an app where people actually look beautifully mundane? Well, you're in luck! There's a new app on the market called BeReal, which is being dubbed as 'anti-Instagram.'

The app prompts users to post an unfiltered selfie at a random time of the day, and they have just two minutes to complete the task. It's good news for those looking for a more authentic social media experience unless you're a photoshopping wizard who can edit an image in under two minutes, Mission Impossible-style. Alternatively, you could quickly sharpie on some abs.

We can appreciate what the app is trying to accomplish, but let's not forget that Instagram also began as an innocent app for mundane brunch photos. Well, that was until influencers flooded it with Santorini bikini shots and six-pack rockin' men lip-syncing to Harry Styles. Let's hope that BeReal doesn't suffer the same fate. However, the app's popularity among Gen-Z might be proving it's here to stay! It's the second most downloaded social media app on the App Store, just behind TikTok, so there's definitely a desire for some authentic content.

So is BeReal the real deal? Or just another attempt to stand out from the oversaturated social media market? Well, in honour of the app, let me be real... if you're trying to prove how authentic you are, maybe that's not so authentic after all. If you disagree, feel free to vent your anger via Twitter- the most treacherous place of all.