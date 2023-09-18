New Service Will Wipe Your Questionable Search History And Make It Wholesome

What a great idea. I just want a quick word with whoever came up with the idea because, as they say, necessity is the mother of invention. Good lord, the filth that must be on that person's phone.

Anyway, let's not pretend we aren't all very keen to get it installed on all our devices immediately. And I'm not even talking about the x-rated nature of certain websites that may cause some embarrassment, I'm more concerned with the number of words I have to Google just to get the spelling and/or definition.

Director of the project, Maciej Kocemba, said, "In life, there are no saves, respawns or checkpoints - anything can happen. When it does, what will you be remembered for? The Lara Croft body pillow you ordered online? With "Fake My History", we're wiping the slate clean and replacing your scandalous digital shenanigans with a totally fake version of your browsing past."

Among the more innocuous searches offered are things like 'How to build a birdhouse' and 'local volunteering opportunities'.

The software kicks in after 14 days of inactivity because, let's be honest, if you've not used your device in 2 weeks, chances are you've died.

Talking to the MailOnline, a spokesman said, "If you're a little impatient, you can click on "Pretend I'm already dead", which will immediately replace your browser history with a new, curated one."