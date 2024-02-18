The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Sender ID Registry Could Become Mandatory To Fight SMS Scammers

New Sender ID Registry Could Become Mandatory To Fight SMS Scammers

A new registry could make it mandatory for texts to disclose a sender ID in the latest crackdown on SMS scammers.

With more than half of scams originating from text messages, the government is considering whether a registry should be mandatory for all entities that use a sender ID to contact Australian consumers.

Sender IDs identify to a consumer who has sent the text message.

Scammers often use fraudulent message headers, or sender IDs, to impersonate legitimate brands such as banks, Australia Post, toll providers or government services.

Australians lost $3.1 billion to scammers in 2022, after almost two-thirds of the population were exposed to a scam attempt.

The registry would create a controlled list of numbers of registered brand names and prevent text messages being sent using registered brand names unless the originating number matches the approved phone number on the registry.

A pilot was launched in December last year, with Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, the Australian Tax Office and Services Australia signing up.

Participating telcos included Telstra, Optus, TPG Telecom and Pivotal.

The telcos are required to block any suspicious messages before they are sent, protecting trusted brand names from being impersonated and consumers from being scammed.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority will receive $10 million over four years to launch and maintain the registry.

With AAP.

Government Under Fire After Asylum Seekers Found In Remote WA
NEXT STORY

Government Under Fire After Asylum Seekers Found In Remote WA

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Government Under Fire After Asylum Seekers Found In Remote WA

    Government Under Fire After Asylum Seekers Found In Remote WA

    The government is under fire after more than 40 asylum seekers arrived in remote Western Australia.
    The Kremlin Refuses To Hand Over Body Of Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny After His Sudden Death

    The Kremlin Refuses To Hand Over Body Of Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny After His Sudden Death

    In the Arctic Circle, Alexei Navalny's mother searches for the body of her son.
    Flight Attendant Shares Why You Should Never Take Your Shoes Off Whilst On A Plane

    Flight Attendant Shares Why You Should Never Take Your Shoes Off Whilst On A Plane

    A flight attendant has revealed the foul reason you should never go barefoot on an aeroplane.
    Thousands Of Parents Join Group Calling For A Ban On Children Owning Smartphones

    Thousands Of Parents Join Group Calling For A Ban On Children Owning Smartphones

    A growing concern among parents regarding online safety and the impact of social media on children's mental health has led to the formation of a movement aimed at delaying smartphone ownership for young children.
    Women Are More Likely To Experience Social Media Friendship Jealousy Than Men

    Women Are More Likely To Experience Social Media Friendship Jealousy Than Men

    Research from Evolutionary Psychology suggests that while we may love and adore our friends, the way we consume what they do online can lead to jealousy and resentment.