New Sender ID Registry Could Become Mandatory To Fight SMS Scammers

With more than half of scams originating from text messages, the government is considering whether a registry should be mandatory for all entities that use a sender ID to contact Australian consumers.

Sender IDs identify to a consumer who has sent the text message.

Scammers often use fraudulent message headers, or sender IDs, to impersonate legitimate brands such as banks, Australia Post, toll providers or government services.

Australians lost $3.1 billion to scammers in 2022, after almost two-thirds of the population were exposed to a scam attempt.

The registry would create a controlled list of numbers of registered brand names and prevent text messages being sent using registered brand names unless the originating number matches the approved phone number on the registry.

A pilot was launched in December last year, with Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, the Australian Tax Office and Services Australia signing up.

Participating telcos included Telstra, Optus, TPG Telecom and Pivotal.

The telcos are required to block any suspicious messages before they are sent, protecting trusted brand names from being impersonated and consumers from being scammed.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority will receive $10 million over four years to launch and maintain the registry.

