New Rules To Force Telco Companies To Block SMS Scams Or Face Major Fines

New rules will require telecommunications companies to identify, trace and block SMS scams to protect customers.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has registered a new code to reduce the millions of dollars lost to SMS scams, after $6.5 million just this year has been forfeited by unsuspecting customers.

Telecommunications companies will be required to share the information with their competitors, report identified scams to authorities and publish the information to help customers manage and avoid scams.

ACMA chair Nerida O'Loughlin said the new rules would make it more difficult for people to fall victim to the scams.

"SMS scams can be highly sophisticated and have devastating financial and emotional impacts for victims," she said.

"These scam messages are deeply frustrating to Australians because they are received on devices that are an essential part of our social and economic lives. "Almost every Australian adult and business is affected."

SMS scams account for one-third of all reported scams in 2022, and the amount of money lost has risen 188 per cent compared to the same period the year before.

Under the new code, telcos found to have breached the directions will be fined up to $250,000.

With AAP.

