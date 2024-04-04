New Research Suggests Sleeping With Your Pets Can Negatively Affect Your Sleep

The study surveyed 1,500 American adults, half of whom reported that they co-slept with pets.

Data analysis revealed the participants who co-slept with their pets had poorer sleep quality and more insomnia symptoms than those who did not.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, found that people who co-slept with dogs showed evidence of a negative effect, as opposed to those who co-slept with cats who showed no evidence of a negative effect.

About 93 per cent of the participants who co-slept with their pets reported a positive or neutral overall effect on their sleep.

Study author Brian N. Chin, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Trinity College, said that although more research is needed, the findings suggested that most people were unaware of the possible negative effects their beloved pets have on their sleep.

“Most pet owners report that their pets have a generally positive effect on their mental health,” Chin wrote.

“However, our study fills an important knowledge gap by indicating that co-sleeping with pets can affect sleep quality.

“Even though pets may have an overall positive effect on mental health, it is possible that some of this benefit may be undermined if they are also causing you to lose sleep at night.

“Although some people report that co-sleeping with their pets can provide them with a sense of comfort or intimacy, it is important for people sharing a bedroom with their pets to be aware of their potential to serve as a source of nighttime noise, heat or movement that can disrupt your ability to fall or stay asleep.”