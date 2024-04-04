The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

New Research Suggests Sleeping With Your Pets Can Negatively Affect Your Sleep

New Research Suggests Sleeping With Your Pets Can Negatively Affect Your Sleep

New research has revealed that sleeping with your dog in the same room can negatively affect sleep quality.

The study surveyed 1,500 American adults, half of whom reported that they co-slept with pets.

Data analysis revealed the participants who co-slept with their pets had poorer sleep quality and more insomnia symptoms than those who did not.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, found that people who co-slept with dogs showed evidence of a negative effect, as opposed to those who co-slept with cats who showed no evidence of a negative effect.

About 93 per cent of the participants who co-slept with their pets reported a positive or neutral overall effect on their sleep.

Study author Brian N. Chin, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Trinity College, said that although more research is needed, the findings suggested that most people were unaware of the possible negative effects their beloved pets have on their sleep.

“Most pet owners report that their pets have a generally positive effect on their mental health,” Chin wrote.

“However, our study fills an important knowledge gap by indicating that co-sleeping with pets can affect sleep quality.

“Even though pets may have an overall positive effect on mental health, it is possible that some of this benefit may be undermined if they are also causing you to lose sleep at night.

“Although some people report that co-sleeping with their pets can provide them with a sense of comfort or intimacy, it is important for people sharing a bedroom with their pets to be aware of their potential to serve as a source of nighttime noise, heat or movement that can disrupt your ability to fall or stay asleep.”

Groomsman's Wardrobe Malfunction Ruins Wedding Photo
NEXT STORY

Groomsman's Wardrobe Malfunction Ruins Wedding Photo

Advertisement

Related Articles

Groomsman's Wardrobe Malfunction Ruins Wedding Photo

Groomsman's Wardrobe Malfunction Ruins Wedding Photo

It's one thing for you to upstage a couple at a wedding, it's another thing for your pants to upstage a couple at a wedding.
Couple Criticised For Asking Loved Ones To Contribute To House Downpayment After Eloping

Couple Criticised For Asking Loved Ones To Contribute To House Downpayment After Eloping

A couple has been slammed for asking their loved ones to contribute to their house deposit after eloping in secret.
Commuters Horrified As Someone Eats Mackerel With Bare Hands On A Train

Commuters Horrified As Someone Eats Mackerel With Bare Hands On A Train

Commuters in London have been left horrified after a video was posted of someone eating a piece of mackerel while on the Underground.
Mum Reveals The Secret To Keeping The Same Reusable Shopping Bags For Nearly 20 Years

Mum Reveals The Secret To Keeping The Same Reusable Shopping Bags For Nearly 20 Years

A New Zealand woman has revealed her ultimate grocery shopping hack, admitting that she has managed to use the same four shopping bags for almost 20 years.
Scientists Reckon Working A 9-5 Job Could Be Good For You

Scientists Reckon Working A 9-5 Job Could Be Good For You

Sorry, Dolly Parton, but it turns out working a 9-5 job could be good for you (although it could be enough to drive you crazy if you let it), according to new research.