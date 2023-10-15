New Research Suggests Ice Cream And Chips Can Be Just As Addictive As Cocaine

The study, published in The BMJ, found that 14 per cent of adults are hooked on ultra-processed foods (UFPs).

Previously, UFPs have been linked to cognitive decline, cancer, mental health issues and even early death.

Led by University of Michigan professor Ashley Hearhardt, researchers applied the same criteria that experts use to diagnose substance addiction.

The criteria includes uncontrollable, excessive consumption, cravings, and continued intake despite potential negative health effects.

“The combination of refined carbohydrates and fats often found in UPFs seems to have a supra-additive effect on brain reward systems, above either macronutrient alone, which may increase the addictive potential of these foods,” the study reads.

However, scientists are unsure of why UPFs tend to be addictive, with many believing that it is not one single ingredient, like nicotine in tobacco, that makes them addictive.

Previous studies have found that foods high in sugar or fat make healthier alternatives less appealing, which could possibly rewire the brain. Eating EPFs triggers a rush of dopamine followed by a sudden drop-off. This results in a cycle of the craving, getting a fix and then crashing.

Speaking to The Guardian, author of Ultra-Processed People, Dr Chris van Tulleken said that “many UPFs for many people are addictive. And when people experience food addiction it is almost always to UPF products.

“Addictive products are not addictive for everyone. Almost 90% of people can try alcohol and not develop a problematic relationship; many can try cigarettes, or even cocaine.”

Van Tulleken believes that trying to quit UPFs now “is like trying to quit smoking in the 1960s.”

“Ask yourself: is this really food? You can quickly move from addiction to disgust,” van Tulleken suggests.