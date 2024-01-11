The Project

New Research Suggests Getting Older Does Not Make You Wiser

A new study on wisdom and ageing suggests that growing old does not make a person any wiser.

This news won't surprise anyone who spent the holidays with their parents.

Psychologist Dr Judith Glück of the University of Klagenfurt in Austria has concluded that while works of fiction may have us believe with age comes wisdom, other factors such as life experience play a more important role.

In her paper in the Current Opinion in Psychology, Dr Glück states, “While many people associate wisdom with advanced age, becoming wise clearly requires more than "just” growing old.”

Life experiences, rather than time, are instead what results in wisdom development, but then these aren't unique to people of old age. 

"Whether and how much individuals grow towards wisdom depends on individual constellations of life experiences and intrapersonal and interpersonal resources,” she says.       

She then states that the facets that determine wisdom are compassion, self-transcendence and dealing with challenges. She then posits that wisdom may decline in age as people may lose their ability to “grasp complex problems or to regulate emotions in stressful situations.”

And as anyone who has seen their father bash their TV remote control because the thing isn’t working, only to gently inform him that he is using the air conditioning remote can testify, sometimes emotions (and pride) can be hard to regulate in your senior years.

But don’t stress older people, there is a study for you! 

Looking at crystallised intelligence, research out of the University of California published in 2013 found that age is a factor, with Dr Ye Li stating, “findings confirm our hypothesis that experience and acquired knowledge from a lifetime of decision making offset the declining ability to learn new information.”

Anyway, I would tell you more, but I have to go help my mum, who is convinced that David Koch is trying to get her to invest her life savings into Bitcoin.

