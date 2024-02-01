New Research Suggests Eating Kimchi Every Day Could Help Tackle Obesity

The study published in the scientific journal BMJ Open looked at data from 115,726 people aged between 40 to 69 in Korea.

Participants were asked about their consumption of kimchi via questionnaires, asking about their intake of baechu kimchi (cabbage), kkakdugi (radish), nabak kimchi or dongchimi (watery kimchi), as well as green onion kimchi or mustard greens kimchi.

Participants also had their height, weight and waist circumference measured for the study.

The study stated that abdominal obesity was defined as at least 90cm for men and 85cm for women.

Researchers found that men who ate 3 or more daily servings of baechu kimchi were associated with a 10 per cent lower prevalence of obesity compared with less than 1 daily serving.

In women, researchers discovered that 2-3 daily servings of cabbage kimchi were associated with 8 percent lower prevalence of obesity, while 1-2 servings a day were associated with a 6 per cent lower prevalence of abdominal obesity.

The researchers noted that the study was an observational one. Therefore, they were unable to establish cause with this particular study.

They also noted that questionnaires aren’t always accurate, making it more difficult to generalise findings for populations elsewhere in the world.

They also suggested that although kimchi contains high quantities of salt, which is not great for overall health, they said that the “potassium found in the fermented vegetables may help to counteract this.”

“Since all results observed a ‘J-shaped’ association, excessive consumption suggests the potential for an increase in obesity prevalence. And as kimchi is one of the major sources of sodium intake, a moderate amount should be recommended for the health benefits of its other components.”