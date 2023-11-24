The Project

New Research Suggests Babies Start Learning Language Before Birth

A new study suggests that newborn babies can not only recognise their mother's voice, but they can also identify the language she spoke during pregnancy.

Research out of the University of Padua in Italy found that exposing an infant to language in the womb can influence their ability to learn language later. 

The team of researchers studied the brain activity of 33 babies with French-speaking mothers aged between one and five days old, while being read the story "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" in either French, English or Spanish. 

When comparing the effects of language stimulation on the infants' brain activity, the study found that the French language had a measurable impact on the babies' neural activity.

Newborns who listened to French had increased long-range temporal correlations (LRTCs), which are associated with speech perception and processing. 

Infants exposed to Spanish or English did not exhibit the same effect, suggesting that the infant's experience of the mother's native language in the womb played a role in shaping their understanding of language after birth. 

