And it could be as high as 40,000 higher.

Some experts have now described the bottles as a ‘portable Petri dish’.

US-based waterfilterguru.com said that the best way to stop the bacteria is to wash the bottle daily with hot soapy water.

The study by the firm examined how colony-forming units (CFUs) were inside four popular water bottles.

On average, they contained 20.8 million CFUs, whereas toilet seats had 515.