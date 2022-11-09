New Research Shows What The World's Most Unpopular Baby Names Are

Do you go traditional, something that runs in the family? Do you go modern and flashy and change up the spelling? Do you pretty much give up and go, "look, let's just call it Oliver and be done with it"

Well, according to Nameberry's CEO Pamela Redmond if you want your child to stand out, you are going to want a rare name, and she has shared with the world the American names that are the rarest (Although I'm guessing after the month they have had we aren't going to see too many Elon's and Kanye's born in 2023)

First up, the girls' names; may I introduce you to Hester (less than five people in the States have this name).

Yes, like the chef. But, for a girl? No.

I know the chef is male but this is for a girl; it was the heroine in the Scarlet Letter. That was a book. Books? Like writing and stuff but printed out instead of on the phone. They make Netflix shows based on them.

Alright, let's move to Plan B, or should I say, Plan Bee. Bee (Only eight girls are called this), like Beatrice, but we will spell it like the animal that gives us honey.

Yes, I know they also sting us, and some people go into anaphylactic shock because of them, but Bee sounds nice. Yes, I'm aware they killed Macauly Culkin's character in My Girl, but it could be nice for a little girl. No…

Ok, how about Romilly (Only five others exist), kind of like Emily, but in this case, your kid will have to spell it out for people every time they say it. It means "man of Rome". Yes, I know I said it is for a girl, but it is 2022; what is gender anyway?

Let's move to the boys then; all kids love Sesame Street, so how about Grover (23 boys have this name)? No, Snuffleupagus wasn't already taken; Grover was also a President, the 22nd, to be precise.

Yes, I agree of late, the Presidents don't seem too Presidential, but Grover is fun; he can grow up to be a waiter that always gets the orders wrong.

What do you think about Zebedee (9 boys with this name)? No, I'm not trying to make up words for Scrabble, it's a name. Kind of like a spin on Zebediah from the New Testament.

Yes, I agree his classmates would all call him Zebedee Do Dah Zebedee Ay, but that could be fun…

Ok, the final one; Ajax (23 boys)? Yes, the same as the cleaning product. No, my next suggestion isn't to call him Toilet Duck. It's Greek; he battled on the Fields of Troy. No, not Troy, Ajax; I'm suggesting Ajax.

Fine, we will go with Oliver for a boy and Charlotte if it is a girl.