New Research Shows What People's Strongest Motivators In Are Life

A poll in the U.K. has found that the biggest motivating factor for most people is a fear of embarrassment.

According to a survey conducted by YouGov, 63 per cent of participants expressed that trying to avoid embarrassment was what motivated them the most.

However, just 16 per cent said trying to look impressive was what motivated them. 

Twenty-one per cent of people said they didn't know what their most significant motivator was, probably because they didn't want to be wrong and risk embarrassment. 

These results prove that, more often than not, it's our fear of failure that motivates us.

If you ask me, it sounds like a very healthy, balanced and productive way of being. Namaste.

