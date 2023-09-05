New Research Shows Vaping Can Cause Testicles To Shrink And Sperm Counts To Plummet

Turkish scientists conducted the research on rats and discovered that exposing the animals to cigarette smoke and e-cigarette vapours reduce the size of testicles. They also identified biomarkers of stress in the blood and genitals.

The study published in Spanish-language journal Revista Internacional de Andrología found that conventional cigarettes do even more damage, with the rats exposed to the cigarette smoke having the lowest sperm count of the three groups.

The rats were exposed to either cigarette smoke or e-cigarette vapours twice a day, for an hour each time. And the control group were exposed to neither.

The rats that had been to exposed to cigarette smoke had smaller and lighter testes than the e-cigarette and unexposed groups.

“It should be considered that although [e-cigarette] liquid has been introduced as harmless in smoking cessation studies, it could increase oxidative stress and cause morphological changes in the testicle,” the authors of the study wrote.

The scientists believe that much more research is needed into the effects of vaping on human males.

A 2020 study conducted on 2,000 men by Danish scientists backed these findings, when they discovered that daily e-cigarette users had lower total sperm count compared to non-vapers.

“To be a safe option in smoking cessation studies, its effect on people needs to be enlightened,” the scientists stated.