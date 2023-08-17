New Research Shows The Mediterranean Lifestyle Will Help You Live Longer

We’ve known for a while now the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, but new research shows that adopting a Mediterranean lifestyle can help you live longer.

Packed with all the good stuff, it's a culinary journey that treats your taste buds and your body right. It has everything your body needs; loads of fresh veggies, juicy fruits, heart-loving olive oil, and a sprinkle of nuts and legumes for that extra oomph.

Not to mention fish and lean proteins, this diet isn't just about satisfying your cravings; it's a superstar in reducing the risk of heart disease, boosting brainpower, and even helping you maintain a healthy weight.

Plus, it’s not just the diet, the whole lifestyle Mediterranean people enjoy has its health benefits. Spending time with family and friends, exercising, walking instead of driving, getting six to eight hours of sleep and taking naps, it’s all good stuff if you want to be healthy.

A recent study reveals an exciting discovery: embracing the la dolce vita lifestyle can slash the chances of an early demise by a whopping 29%.

Scientists delved into the eating habits and routines of 110,799 individuals aged 40 to 75 in the UK.

By quizzing them about their lifestyle choices and diets, each participant received a score out of 25, measuring their adherence to the Mediterranean way of life.

Over a span of nine years, the researchers meticulously tracked their health records, unveiling that those who scored high on the Mediterranean lifestyle scale were not only 29% less likely to pass away prematurely but also enjoyed a 28% lower risk of succumbing to cancer.

As Dr Mercedes Sotos Prieto, from the Autonomous University of Madrid and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the senior author of the study told the Daily Mail, “This study suggests that it’s possible for non-Mediterranean populations to adopt the Mediterranean diet using locally available products and to adopt the overall Mediterranean lifestyle within their own cultural contexts…. We’re seeing the transferability of the lifestyle and its positive effects on health.”

So enjoy time with friends, have a nap and cheeky glass of wine (in moderation) and harvest the rewards for your health.