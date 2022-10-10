New Research Shows That Women Are Doing More Housework Than Men

Sometimes scientists will come out and tell you something that truly challenges a population’s perception of reality. When Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastián Elcano circumnavigated the world to prove it was spherical, the population was aghast.

When Galileo proved that the earth revolved around the sun, people were so shocked they later sang about it in Bohemian Rhapsody, when Einstein proved that E = MC2, the world couldn’t wait to start using that new formula to blow things up.

Of course, then, there are some scientific discoveries that lead to less of a ‘wow!’ reaction than more of a ‘well, duh’ reaction.

This leads us to this week’s revelations (we use that word very loosely) from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which has announced something that half the population knew already; women do more housework.

The ABS studied the daily activities of people aged over 15 from November 2020 to July 2021and it found that women spent on average four hours and 31 minutes doing unpaid work around the house, like cleaning and washing.

Meanwhile, men spent more than an hour less on these activities, averaging around three hours and 12 minutes per day. According to this raw data, that means men spend about one hour and 19 minutes less per day doing housework.

But don’t you worry! They use that time very wisely, usually by commenting on social media underneath these types of stories about how persecuted they feel about this information becoming public.

Of course, that is not entirely fair to the men of Australia, who do spend more time per day doing employment-related activities. On average, men spend eight hours and 13 minutes working per day, whilst women spend seven hours and 12 minutes.

Of course, it is possible (perhaps even likely!) that women’s employment outlook is the same as men’s; it’s just that women tend to be more efficient because they’re not wasting as much time on their lunch break catching up on the latest episode of Jordan Peterson’s podcast.*

In related news, the ABS also analysed how much time people spend engaging in leisure activities throughout the day.

On average, people spend five hours and 27 minutes on social interaction, recreation and leisure per day, which simply isn’t enough in this writer’s humble opinion.

Whatever happened to having eight hours of work, eight hours of play and eight hours of rest per day? It was the very basis of a successful Mars bar campaign a few years ago, and there’s no way a corporation would’ve lied to us.

Perhaps having less leisure time is a result of so many of us now working from home, making it pretty hard to switch off from work and get into either play or rest.

The point is, we must all start being the change that we want to see in the world and work for no more than eight hours per day.

So, men, make sure you cut back 13 minutes on your daily work and maybe use that extra time to do the dishes once in a while.**

*This was a joke inserted into this article purely to annoy the very demographic that would be annoyed by this.

**This joke was also inserted into this article to annoy the very demographic that would be annoyed by this.