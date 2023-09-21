New Research Shows That People Don't Really Become Adults Until Their 30s

At what point in life does one truly embrace adulthood? Is it when you get your first job, or your own car? Do you leave your childhood behind when you take the plunge to live independently away from your parent's nest? Or is it that moment when you finally retire your trusty old plastic dinosaur spoon that you used to eat Alphaghetti pasta?

There are plenty of independent people living on their own who are still in a state of arrested development.

Some continue to engage in nightly drinking escapades reminiscent of their teenage years, while others have yet to make significant life choices or watch re-runs of The Office every night instead of reading a book or listening to Chopin.

You might be in your late twenties, but that doesn't automatically guarantee full-fledged adulthood.

According to neuroscientists, the notion of becoming an adult at eighteen doesn't hold true. The brains of eighteen-year-olds are still undergoing significant changes, making it inaccurate to categorize them as fully-fledged adults. As Professor Peter Jones from Cambridge University told the BBC, “What we're really saying is that to have a definition of when you move from childhood to adulthood looks increasingly absurd… It's a much more nuanced transition that takes place over three decades."

So, if you question whether or not you are a grown-up truly equipped to navigate the complexities of life - don’t worry. Your brain is still changing; everyone runs their own race. Sit back and watch the episode where Jim and Pam go to Michael and Jan’s house for a dinner party – it’s a really fun time.