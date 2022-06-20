New Research Shows That Hangovers Begin To Get Worse When You Turn 34

If you are over 34 and had a big weekend, there is a good chance you are reading this with squinted eyes, your head in your hands, and an empty cheeseburger wrapper on your desk.

According to a poll of 2,000 people aged 18 to 65 conducted by greeting-card manufacturer Thortful, people believe that the age of 34 is when hangovers start to hurt the most.

If you're 32, you might be in disbelief that they could possibly get worse than they currently are. You might have even had the occasional two day hangover, but according to Thorful, after age 35 you can expect a two day hangover every time you get drunk.

The research also discovered a lot of other feelings we have when it comes to drinking. 38 is when people start feeling too old to go out, and 39 is when people report feeling drunk after two drinks.

This all sounds horrendous, but at least at 35 most of us afford to indulge in takeaway food more than we could in our 20s, and after 39, we might actually start saving some money on our two-drink high.

"Little research has been conducted on the severity of hangovers with aging," stated Dr Deborah Lee of Dr Fox Online Pharmacy.

"Hangovers are likely to worsen with age because the activity of the key enzymes involved in alcohol breakdown becomes less efficient with age," Dr Lee explained.

"Older people have less muscle and more fat, plus the distribution of water within the body alters as we age."

"The end result is higher levels of blood alcohol which take longer to metabolise."

So if you're getting to that dreaded mid 30's age, it might be time to take it easy on the binge drinking, that or invest in bulk ordering hydrolytes and negotiate a four day work week with your boss.