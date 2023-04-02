New Research Shows That Anxious Dogs Have Different Brains From Normal Dogs

Researchers at Ghent University found the main differences between anxious and non-anxious dogs were in communication pathways and connection strength within the ‘anxiety circuit’.

The study, published in PLOS ONE, had dogs with and without anxiety brought in for functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) of their brains.

They found that anxious dogs had amygdalae that were more efficient than other parts of the brain. The amygdala is a part of the brain that is in charge of processing fear. This is also found in humans that have anxiety.

They also found that dogs with anxiety had “less efficient connections” between two areas of the brain that are in charge of information processing and learning. This would explain why anxious dogs are a little harder to train.

The study showed strong evidence for measurable differences in the way anxious dog brains are wired compared to non-anxious dogs. Unfortunately, the research was not able to decipher whether the brain caused the anxiety, or the anxiety caused the brain to change.

This breakthrough in research could be used to understand how better to treat anxious dogs with medication so they can be better adjusted to handling anxiety triggers and lead happier lives.