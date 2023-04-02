The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Research Shows That Anxious Dogs Have Different Brains From Normal Dogs

New Research Shows That Anxious Dogs Have Different Brains From Normal Dogs

A Belgium University has found that our anxious pooches have measurable differences in their brain compared to those dogs without anxiety.

Researchers at Ghent University found the main differences between anxious and non-anxious dogs were in communication pathways and connection strength within the ‘anxiety circuit’.

The study, published in PLOS ONE, had dogs with and without anxiety brought in for functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) of their brains.

They found that anxious dogs had amygdalae that were more efficient than other parts of the brain. The amygdala is a part of the brain that is in charge of processing fear. This is also found in humans that have anxiety.

They also found that dogs with anxiety had “less efficient connections” between two areas of the brain that are in charge of information processing and learning. This would explain why anxious dogs are a little harder to train.

The study showed strong evidence for measurable differences in the way anxious dog brains are wired compared to non-anxious dogs. Unfortunately, the research was not able to decipher whether the brain caused the anxiety, or the anxiety caused the brain to change.

This breakthrough in research could be used to understand how better to treat anxious dogs with medication so they can be better adjusted to handling anxiety triggers and lead happier lives.

Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted

Advertisement

Related Articles

Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted

Donald Trump Releases Video Message After Being Indicted

Donald Trump has released a video message after being indicted by a New York grand jury.
Peter Dutton Vows To Turn The Liberal Party Around After Shock Loss

Peter Dutton Vows To Turn The Liberal Party Around After Shock Loss

The voters of Aston in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs have delivered a shock Labor victory in a by-election.
The Unusual Reasons Behind Australian Marriages Ending

The Unusual Reasons Behind Australian Marriages Ending

Marriages have been fizzling out at an accelerated rate with divorce being up by 13 per cent in 2021 where over 56,000 divorces were granted that year.
Teachers Are Turning To Social Media To Become Influencers To Ease The Cost Of Living

Teachers Are Turning To Social Media To Become Influencers To Ease The Cost Of Living

Teachers can have a huge influence on their students’ lives. However, with the increasing cost of living, some teachers are taking this role even further and becoming ‘influencers’.
Adelaide Trams And Trains To Be Handed Back To Public Hands

Adelaide Trams And Trains To Be Handed Back To Public Hands

Adelaide's train and tram services will return to public hands after the South Australian government signed a deal to transition them back to state ownership.