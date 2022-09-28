Kids have a lot of questions, and with the advances in technology, we have help answering them. However, it turns out that by outsourcing this, we may be making kids dumb.

Recent studies reveal that children who use voice-controlled devices like Siri and Alexa are negatively impacted - mentally and socially.

These devices are designed for people to ask them questions, and they will respond immediately with an internet search answer.

However, while these quick answers to our burning questions may seem like they're making us smarter, they are impending our youth's ability to use critical thinking and empathy. Will somebody please think of the children?!

A Cambridge University study revealed that children learn best when something is explained with context and age-appropriate working and examples. This lack of elaboration in favour of the concise response these devices provide is impacting children's intelligence.

But it's so quick and easy! Yes, and this is a problem too. When a child does not have to research or work for an answer, the answer lacks logical reasoning, which is crucial for proper comprehension. This lack of logical reasoning is crucial for cognitive development.

But, it seems so safe? Well, it isn't.

These voice-controlled devices are linked directly to the internet, and the internet can be a really dark and twisted place.

It reported that Amazon's Alexa told a 10-year-old girl to plug in a phone charge halfway and touch a coin to the exposed prongs. Bad Alexa!

But surely it is helping the children communicate? Nope, not exactly.

The devices do not teach children manners, so children are demanding answers in an inconsiderate tone without a 'please' in sight, which impacts their social development. The artificial interaction is making the kids less likable, and they need all the help they can get these days.

So if you are thinking you're nailing parenting by letting your kid scream questions at poor old Alexa or Siri, think again. These studies show that they'll be smarter, less rude and more socially capable if you take the reigns on the answering of questions whilst you can.