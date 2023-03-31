The Project

New Research Shows Plants Can Talk And They Try To Tell When You They’re Thirsty

It turns out they are really thirsty.

A lot of people talk to their plants. If you don't have a partner, roommate, family member or pet, then a plant is the next best thing.

Sure, they don't really respond to 'How was your day' or 'Get enough sunshine?' but the alternative is to say nothing and wander around your empty apartment in complete silence or just talk to yourself (Which, as we all know is the first sign of madness).

Well, if you are speaking to shrubs, it turns out it's not a complete waste of time; plants can actually talk.

According to the ABC, experts at Tel Aviv University have found that tomato and tobacco plants make noises when they are stressed, either from being cut or getting thirsty (And I assume both).

But don't strike up a conversation with your peace lily just yet; these sounds are incredibly quiet, in the 20-100 kilohertz range, so they cannot be heard by human ears.

To hear this gasbagging greenery, the scientists placed microphones about 10cm away from plants that had been cut or experienced drought.

And found that the unhappy plants made a lot more noise than the chilled ones and had not experienced any cutting or lack of water.

They still aren't sure where these noises are coming from, but the team from Tel Aviv thinks 'cavitation' is the source, which is the process of air bubbles expanding and bursting in the plant's water-conducting tissue.

So keep chatting to your plants, you might not hear them talk back, but can be happy in the knowledge that they are making some sounds.

