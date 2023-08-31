New Research Shows Patients Get Better Results When Their Surgeon Is Female

More than 1 million patient records were reviewed by doctors in Sweden and Canada, with the findings showing patients who female surgeons operated on had fewer problems than their male counterparts.

As to why, this is still being reviewed, but according to records, they suggest that female surgeons operate slower than males, indicating that they take more time and avoid complications that may occur when rushing in high-pressure situations.

The report showed 13.9% of patients treated by male surgeons had “adverse post-operative events” within 90 days after surgery compared to only 12.5% when operated on by women. This number is inflated more when looking at a year later, with 25% of patients having complications with male surgeons compared to the patients of female surgeons at 20.7%.

The doctor who led these studies, Dr Christopher Wallis of Mount Sinai, suggests that the findings should be a wake-up call to many male surgeons: “As a male surgeon, I think these data should cause me and my colleagues to pause and consider why this may be,” he said.

“Men and women differ in how they practise medicine. Embracing or adopting some practices that are more common among female physicians is likely to improve outcomes for my patients,” he said. “Since undertaking this work, I have certainly done this personally and would encourage my colleagues to do the same: use this as a moment for introspection.”

So next time someone tries to trick you with the puzzle about a father and son being admitted to a hospital with severe injuries when the doctor says “I can not operate on this child for he is my son,” maybe try and talk them into operating on them to give them the best chance of avoiding complications post-surgery.