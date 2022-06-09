The Project

New Research Shows Optimists Are More Likely To Live Longer

Researchers at Harvard have released new findings saying that optimistic women live on average four years longer.

In news sure to annoy pessimists’ researchers at Harvard have released new findings saying that optimistic women live on average four years longer than those that refuse to see the glass as half full and just see the glass as more washing up.

 

The report, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, followed women for 26 years (Or as long as they were alive) and measured them on their overall level of optimism. (And not to be a pessimist here but surely those that died during the research probably had some reason to be a bit cranky when they were told they were going to see a doctor, from Harvard no less, but instead of telling them why they had chest pain they were asking them to rank some colours from best to worst!)

 

'A lot of previous work has focused on deficits or risk factors that increase the risks for diseases and premature death,' Dr Hayami Koga, the study's lead author and a post-doctoral student at Harvard, said in a statement.

 

'Our findings suggest that there's value to focusing on positive psychological factors, like optimism, as possible new ways of promoting longevity and healthy aging across diverse groups.' 

So simply turn your frown upside down when facing ailments, have gout? Well, that is the disease of kings, congrats, you’re practically royalty.

 

Suffering from Arthritis? Just use it as an excuse not to cook for people and say you can’t open the jars because your arthritis is “Playing up”

 

Angina? Well… it’s a good scrabble word to get rid of all those vowels that you keep picking up.

 

And pessimists, this is good news for you too, with the state of the world right now, Covid, Monkey Pox, cabbage replacing lettuce on our burgers, keep bemoaning it all, and we’ll done with it sooner. Win win!

