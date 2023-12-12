New Research Shows More Aussies Retiring With Heavy Debt

But new research out today reveals Aussies over fifty are set to retire with more debt than ever.

In a survey of 1,000, 15 per cent believed they would be mortgage-free by the time they retire.

One in nine expect to still be more than $250,000 in debt.

And those numbers check out. The Bureau of Statistics reported debt levels for over-55s has quadrupled over the last twenty years.

Longer life expectancy, coupled with rising costs, inflationary pressures, and a national housing affordability crisis, all come together to create the perfect storm.

But despite this bleak reality, three in five Aussies still prioritise staying in their family home over having a higher income, with more than half willing to sacrifice their lifestyle to make things work.

So, as mortgages morph into the financial burden that keeps on giving, do we need to redefine the Great Australian Dream?

Victoria Devine, host of finance podcast She’s On The Money, told The Project that for many people, the Great Australian Dream has changed as homeownership becomes more unattainable.

“In 1975, the average property price was six times the median income of a household in Melbourne and Sydney,” Devine explained, adding “now it is 27 times the median average income of Australians.”

“The reality is, if wages had increased at the same rate as property prices here in Australia, the median Australian income would be $162,000 a year,” Devine pointed out, a far cry from the actual median income of $65,000.

Still, Devine insists homeownership is attainable for those who are committed to the idea of the Great Australian Dream.

“It’s not actually about how much you earn but more your ability to service a mortgage and can you make those mortgage repayments,” she explained.

“Even if you can make those mortgage repayments, are you happy to, for the next thirty years, live with that mortgage repayment and always carry those consequences and those compromises that you’re going to have to make to actually get into the property market?”

For those who don’t see homeownership as feasible, Devine advises people should focus on creating a lifestyle they desire, and that property is not the only way to create wealth.