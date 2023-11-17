The Project

Back

New Research Shows Millions Of Passwords That Could Be Hacked In Seconds

Passwords rule our online world, but research shows loads of people don’t take the safety measure seriously enough.

Now, the average person is juggling around 100 passwords to secure everything from their internet banking to language learning apps. 

Obviously, it’s difficult to keep track of them all, but important - imagine losing money or Spanish words to hackers; what a nightmare!

Despite needing them to access basically anything important on the internet, new research has found millions of people have passwords that could be hacked in seconds. 

The easiest password to hack in the world is “123456” which takes hackers less than a second to guess. 

In Australia, “Banned” is the top and it’s crackable in just 2 seconds, with other simplistic Aussies faves including “Admin”, “ABC123” and “password”. 

Come on, Australia; please change your passwords to something more difficult to guess, like “please hack me”.

 But experts say the issue isn’t just changing your password, you will need a combination of everything - biometrics, and a passcode, and passwords to make things secure. 

 Luckily your fingerprint is a lot harder to forget than a password.

