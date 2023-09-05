New Research Shows Malta Is the Most Body-confident Nation In The World

The survey was conducted across 65 nations and totalled more than 56,000 people.

Along with Malta, the other countries that topped the polls were Taiwan, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.

And at the other end of the table sits the Aussies and the Brits, accompanied by India, Ireland, Ukraine and Germany, all of whom were revealed to be the least comfortable about their figures.

Lead author of the study, Professor Viren Swami said, "This is one of the largest studies on body image ever carried out, brought about by a collaborative research effort involving over 250 scientists across the world."

"'Our finding that greater body appreciation is associated with better psychological well-being highlights the importance of developing ways to promote more positive body image globally," professor Swami added.

The study also highlighted that across nations, body appreciation was higher in people living in rural areas, as well as those who were single.

"People who live in urban areas may feel stronger pressure to conform to body ideals promoted by Western society, and it is also notable that people from countries considered culturally different to the United States appeared to have broadly greater body appreciation," says professor Swami.

He added that people in rural areas also tend to be out in nature more, which previous studies have indicated links with a more body-positive image.