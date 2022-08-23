New Research Shows Gen Z Want To Quit Their Jobs To Become Influencers

Were you born between the years 1997-2012? Identify as Gen Z? Want to give up work to be an Influencer? Well, new research suggests that you are not alone.

Yes, it seems wanting to film yourself using a front-facing camera, starting every conversation with “hey guys!”, and begging people to “like and subscribe” is the dream for a lot of young people.

According to research conducted for The Oz by The Behavioural Architects, it seems that 55% of Gen Z’ers would leave their job to become full-time influencers, and honestly, who can blame them?

And before you scoff and grumble to no one in particular ‘kids these days, whatever happened to wanting to be doctors or teachers?” according to Olivia Yallop, the author of Break the Internet, believes this isn’t necessarily a bad thing for humanity.

“Young people want to be perceived to be glamorous, to have social status, or to have financial wealth. In our current culture, influencing is a straightforward route to all those things” she said.

“This says more about the context of the world that they’re growing up in than it does about their innate desire to make content for YouTube.”

Also, it is important to remember we are talking about people aged between 10 and 25.

Remember the type of job you were doing at that age? Who wouldn’t want to get paid for being themselves, talking over computer games or presenting make-up tutorials rather than the manual labour or customer service jobs that they’d be accustomed to?

You might argue that Gen Z "are just scared of a bit of hard work". But Professor of Internet Studies at Curtin University, Tama Leaver, believes that it's the lack of understanding of the amount of hard work and dedication is why many are unsuccessful at becoming influencers.

“Young people also mimic the role models that they see. When they see influencers doing social good online – through a giveaway or whatever – then they want to do social good as well,” Leaver explained.

So there we have it; if you are a parent or grandparent of a Gen Z and they dream of being the next Mr Beast or Kendall Jenner, they are not alone. Just remember to like and subscribe.

To read the full study, click here.