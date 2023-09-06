New Research Shows Eating Could Be The Solution For Jet Lag

A new study conducted by experts at Northwestern University in Illinois and the Santa Fe Institute in New Mexico has come up with some handy tips for travellers.

The key to dealing with jet lag is supposedly eating, though food lovers will be disappointed to find out you shouldn't be eating non-stop.

According to scientists, having a single, larger meal is the best way to approach your first morning at a new destination.

Experts claim this can knock jet lag on its head, however, the older you get, the less likely it is to work.

Study author Yitong Huang from Northwestern University explained the importance of making the most of your first morning in a new destination to combat jet lag.

"Having a larger meal in the early morning of the new time zone can help overcome jet lag," said Huang.

"Constantly shifting meal schedules or having a meal at night is discouraged, as it can lead to misalignment between internal clocks."

"Conflicting signals, such as warm weather during a short period of light or nighttime eating, (or) eating when your brain is about to rest, can confuse internal clocks and cause desynchrony."

Walking in sunshine is a good way to combat jet lag symptoms, while unsurprisingly, scientists have warned travellers to avoid sleeping during the day.