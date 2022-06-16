The Project

New Research Shows Drinking Beer Could Actually Improve Your Gut Health

New research shows that drinking a beer a day could be beneficial to your overall health.

Who would have thought that drinking beer could be good for your health?  

New research has shown that drinking a beer a day may help improve your gut health, giving new meaning to the phrase “beer gut.”  

We all have that one mate that swears they only drink beer because it's better for you, well, now they may be right!  

The new report, published in the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, showed that men who drank 330ml of alcoholic or nonalcoholic beer daily for four weeks had greater bacterial diversity in their gut biome.  

“Results from this study show that drinking beer increases gut bacterial diversity without significantly changing body weight,” said lead author Ana Faria, professor at Nova University in Lisbon, according to the Sun.  

So maybe a beer gut is a sign of good health?  

“Beer is the main and probably only source of hop polyphenols in the human diet,” said Faria.  

“Hops also contain xanthohumol, which studies suggest lowers the risk of chronic diseases including obesity and diabetes.”  

Although results suggest drinking one bottle of beer a day, regardless of alcohol content, may be beneficial, sticking to nonalcoholic beer will still always be the overall healthier option. 

