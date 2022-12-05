The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Research Shows 80% Of Young Aussies Always Use Emojis As It Makes The Internet Friendlier

New Research Shows 80% Of Young Aussies Always Use Emojis As It Makes The Internet Friendlier

Research from Discord, an instant messaging social platform, shows that 80% of young Aussies (aged 18-34) always use Emojis, and feel it makes the internet a more welcoming place, allowing their tone to be understood better

Whether you’re a millennial using the laughing emoji when something is funny, or a Gen Z using the skull, young Aussies love using emojis to communicate.

New research from Discord shows that 80 per cent of younger Aussies use emojis in every message, allowing them to feel better understood when communicating online.

And as we’ve moved to a more work-from-home-friendly world, Aussies aren’t just using emojis amongst friends on social media or in texts.

With 56 per cent of those surveyed by Discord stating they even use emojis in emails.

When it comes to dating, 71 per cent of Australians are likely to use emojis when flirting. With many emojis are now ‘repurposed’ to mean other things in the dating world.

According to the dating app Tinder, The parking ‘P’ 🅿️ emoji is often used in dating profiles to represent ‘pushing positivity’ such as ‘Take me to a restaurant 🅿’

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the common term ‘red flags’ has resulted in the red flag emoji being used to signify negative traits or things someone is instantly turned off by.

So if you’re an older Aussie confused about why younger family, friends or colleagues are confused by your messages or perceive them wrong, it might be time to throw in some emojis to convey your message.

The Remains Of The Last Tasmanian Tiger Have Been Located In A Cupboard, Ending One Of Australia's Biggest Mysteries
NEXT STORY

The Remains Of The Last Tasmanian Tiger Have Been Located In A Cupboard, Ending One Of Australia's Biggest Mysteries

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Remains Of The Last Tasmanian Tiger Have Been Located In A Cupboard, Ending One Of Australia's Biggest Mysteries

The Remains Of The Last Tasmanian Tiger Have Been Located In A Cupboard, Ending One Of Australia's Biggest Mysteries

One of Australia's "most enduring zoological mysteries" has been solved.
Iran’s Mandatory Hijab Law Is Under Review, According To Local Media

Iran’s Mandatory Hijab Law Is Under Review, According To Local Media

The Iranian morality police have reportedly been disbanded, according to pro-reform news outlet Entekhab.
Taylor Swift Fans To Sue Ticketmaster Following Ticketing Chaos

Taylor Swift Fans To Sue Ticketmaster Following Ticketing Chaos

According to the complaint, numerous Taylor Swift fans are suing the ticket sale platform for damages arising from breach of contract, fraud and price fixing.
NSW Parents To Be Given $500 For Before & After-School Care Help

NSW Parents To Be Given $500 For Before & After-School Care Help

Parents in NSW will be given a leg up as they head into the summer holidays with a bonus $500 voucher for before and after school care.
Greens Say Lowering Voting Age To 16 Is Their Top Priority

Greens Say Lowering Voting Age To 16 Is Their Top Priority

Lowering the voting age to 16 will be one of the first bills introduced when parliament resumes as the Greens outline their legislative priorities.