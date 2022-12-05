New Research Shows 80% Of Young Aussies Always Use Emojis As It Makes The Internet Friendlier

Whether you’re a millennial using the laughing emoji when something is funny, or a Gen Z using the skull, young Aussies love using emojis to communicate.

New research from Discord shows that 80 per cent of younger Aussies use emojis in every message, allowing them to feel better understood when communicating online.

And as we’ve moved to a more work-from-home-friendly world, Aussies aren’t just using emojis amongst friends on social media or in texts.

With 56 per cent of those surveyed by Discord stating they even use emojis in emails.

When it comes to dating, 71 per cent of Australians are likely to use emojis when flirting. With many emojis are now ‘repurposed’ to mean other things in the dating world.

According to the dating app Tinder, The parking ‘P’ 🅿️ emoji is often used in dating profiles to represent ‘pushing positivity’ such as ‘Take me to a restaurant 🅿’

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the common term ‘red flags’ has resulted in the red flag emoji being used to signify negative traits or things someone is instantly turned off by.

So if you’re an older Aussie confused about why younger family, friends or colleagues are confused by your messages or perceive them wrong, it might be time to throw in some emojis to convey your message.