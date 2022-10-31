New Research Reveals What Makes Australians Happy & It's Best To Be Over 65

People say that "money doesn't buy happiness", but, according to new research released by NAB, it does help quite a bit.

In a survey of Australians across all different age groups and geographical locations, the following key factors were the biggest indicators of happiness:

- Being over 65;

- Living in Queensland;

- Owning a house; and

- Having a pet.

None of the above factors should surprise anyone when we really think about it. In fact, let's go through each of the above-listed factors in order.

Of course, being over 65 is the happiest age group. These are the only people who are not going to feel the full brunt of climate change because they won't be around anyway.

Being over 65 is also the age at which people truly stop caring what others think. They stop trying to muffle their farts, and they start to tell you what they really think about immigration at Christmas lunch.

These people enjoy the freedom of no longer being inhibited by social conventions, and they are noticeably happier for it.

It also makes sense that Queenslanders are happier than the rest of the country. They're the only state that has a Wet n Wild.

Have you ever seen someone not having a good time at a waterpark? Exactly.

Plus, they won the State of Origin this year, which is bound to put them in a good mood at least until the next series.

Owning a house is a pretty obvious indicator of happiness and, given this research was conducted by a bank, it's no surprise that this pops up in the list.

Sure, some people are quite happy renting, but there's something about the freedom of being able to put a nail in a wall that evokes a sense of contentment.

It's also important to remember that only people over 65 can afford to own a house because they bought theirs back in the 1960s for three shillings and a loaf of bread, which was the currency at the time.

Anyone who owns a pet will not be surprised at all to discover that this is a key indicator of happiness.

There's so much research out there to show how pets help to reduce stress and often add years to people's lives. Having said that it probably does depend on what pet you own.

A dog is likely to bring you much joy and happiness, whereas a cat is more likely to bring you a sense of anxiety at always being judged.

So, if you're reading this and you're a 65-year-old home-owner chilling in his Queenslander up in Cairns whilst petting a Staffie, then congratulations! You have won the happiness lottery!

But, if you're a 20-year-old renter living in a six-person share house in Melbourne that only has one bathroom and instead of a dog, you have a roommate named Jayden who thinks that leaving a dish in the sink to soak is the same as washing it, then sadly you have drawn the short straw in the happiness lottery.