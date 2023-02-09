The Project

New Research Reveals The Worst Place To Go For A First Date, And It's Not Maccas

Well, according to a recent poll, Mcdonald's is right up there on the list of places you absolutely should not take someone on a first date.

That being said, there's no mention at all of KFC or Hungry Jacks, so do with that information what you will.

I think most of us know to consider a few very obvious factors when choosing, or indeed responding to, a first-date proposal.

For example, the ability to talk when you're there and connect face-to-face means you may want to avoid the cinema. According to Tombola members, movies are the number one place to avoid having a first date.

It's too loud, you're not facing each other, and there's no opportunity to talk. Makes perfect sense, and for that reason, I'd suggest giving laser tag and indoor skydiving a miss too. Come to think of it, all skydiving.

As mentioned previously, McDonald's takes the number two spot. Predominantly as it's intrinsically linked to cheap and easy. Something most want to avoid being associated with in the eyes of a new romance.

Surprisingly, however, the ninth most agreed upon failure of a first date, with 2% of polled people agreeing on this, is at a funeral. According to the data, going to a funeral on a date is bad, BUT… it's not as bad as going to a football match, a restaurant or staying home.

Jessica Alderson, the CEO and co-founder of dating app So Synced reckons, "The goal of a first date is to work out if you both feel a connection and want to continue investing time in each other."

Thank you, Jessica. I think I may just send those flowers to my therapist on Valentine's Day after all.

