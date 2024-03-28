New Research Reveals Most People Are Afraid Of Being Judged On Their Music Taste

The data collected by Spotify and Censuswide found that 61 per cent of people say they’re apprehensive about playing music in front of their friends.

A whopping 77 per cent of Gen Zs are afraid of their mates judging their music choices, while only 44 per cent of those aged between 35 and 40 care about what their friends think.

The research also revealed that when it comes to being a car DJ, 53 per cent of respondents believe it is fair to let everyone in the car have a go and pick songs.

About 33 per cent of respondents believe the driver should play DJ, which to be fair, if you’re the one driving and need to stay alert, you should be able to choose the songs that keep you hyped up.

Another 28 per cent reckon the front seat passenger should be the DJ, which is probably the easiest option as their eyes and hands are not occupied by controlling a vehicle.

The survey also revealed that 47 per cent of road-trippers find it annoying when a song gets changed halfway through. Additionally, 32 per cent hated when a song was repeated.