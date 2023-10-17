The Project

New Research Reveals Granny Flats Could Be The Solution To Australia's Housing Crisis

The research by town planning platform Archistar, real estate construction lender Blackfort and analytics firm CoreLogic frames the humble granny flat as part of the solution to Australia's housing woes.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said granny flats presented an immediate and cost-effective opportunity to boost housing supply within existing town planning guidelines.

"For homeowners, the addition of a second self-contained dwelling provides an opportunity to provide rental housing or additional accommodation for family members while at the same time increasing the value of their property and potentially attaining additional rental income," he said.

The South Australian government has recognised the value of granny flats as a way to boost rental supply.

The state government passed legislation earlier this month to stop local councils from preventing homeowners from renting granny flats to anyone other than immediate family members.

The new research revealed Sydney as the city with the most suitable sites for granny flats.

Around 242,000 suitable properties were found in the harbourside city, 230,000 in Melbourne, and another 185,000 in Brisbane.

AAP with The Project.

