New Research Reveals Brushing Your Dog's Teeth Could Save Many Trips To The Vet

It can be difficult enough to wash your dog or clip their nails, and many owners probably know the struggles of attempting to brush their teeth.

It's not exactly a task they enjoy.

But, according to Lori Teller, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, regular teeth brushing is an important task that should be done regularly.

"As we learned more about dental care in our dogs and cats, it became more obvious that brushing teeth makes a difference," Teller told the Washington Post.

Teller explained that the research showed that regular brushing helps prevent gum disease, which can have some serious consequences.

"The single best way to avoid having a dental procedure at your veterinarian's office is to brush your pet's teeth on a daily basis," she said.

Karolina Enlund, a veterinarian at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Uppsala, also found that the biggest misconception dog owners have was that diet and chewing on bones helped dental health.

Bones can harm dogs' teeth if they are too hard, she said, while also explaining that there isn't enough good information on the effect of diet.

So, how do you go about brushing your dog's teeth?

According to the Washington Post, experts recommend you get toothpaste and a brush designed for pets, as fluoride is not good for dogs as they don't spit.

Let the dog smell and taste the toothpaste first, slowly introducing a brush. Rewarding your dog with a treat if they allow you to brush is also recommended.

Are you a cat owner instead? Well, Dr Teller recommends you brush their teeth too.

"In the ideal world, people would brush their cat's teeth as well," she said.

Adding: "We certainly recognise that that can be a challenge."