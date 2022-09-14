The Project

New Research Has Found The Perfect Way To Ensure Your Kids Actually Go To Sleep

Researchers and scientists have been working on the best way to get babies back to sleep, and they reckon they've got a plan.

They've conducted a series of experiments to determine which approach is most effective. That's right: these lab-coated, god-damn mother-f*lmers thought they'd record a bunch of tired parents as they're desperately trying anything they can think of to get Junior to shut up and some shut-eye… and then wrote down what they thought worked best.

They didn't think of any new ideas. They just waited for the rest of us to figure it out and then claimed credit for it.

According to their results in the "Current Biology" (goddammit, I'm cancelling my subscription to "Outdated Biology"), it's recommended that parents pick up their crying baby, and walk around with them for five minutes or so (without any abrupt stops or sudden changes in direction), and then sit down and hold them for 5-8 minutes before laying them back down again.

But, ultimately… good luck. Again, this isn't the perfect, foolproof solution. This is just the recommended way that these researchers say is the optimal way. But don't ring them between the hours of 1 and 5am to complain.

Unlike babies, they know the definitive way to set their phones to silent.

So, in conclusion: parents have done all the work on this study, and then these researchers can't even guarantee success. How do THEY sleep at night?

