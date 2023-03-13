The Project

New Research Has Found That Money Actually Can Buy Happiness, To The Surprise Of Nobody

Did we really need research for this?

Does having more money actually make you happier? Well, according to a new study, it really does.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers Daniel Kahneman and Matthew Killingsworth discovered something we already knew, people generally become happier as they earn money.

While previous thinking believed happiness plateaued at around $100,000, this new research found joy can continue to increase well beyond $200,000.

Is that a surprise to anyone?

While someone’s joy may be capped at over $300,000, it sure is nicer to be able to cry in a Ferrari.

“In the simplest terms, this suggests that for most people, larger incomes are associated with greater happiness,” Killingsworth said in a statement about the study.

“The exception is people who are financially well-off but unhappy. For instance, if you’re rich and miserable, more money won’t help. For everyone else, more money was associated with higher happiness to somewhat varying degrees.”

Researchers noted that happiness levels changed depending on income.

Among lower-income earners, “unhappy people gain more from increased income than happier people do,” they said.

“In other words, the bottom of the happiness distribution rises much faster than the top in that range of incomes.”

Killingsworth added that while “money is not the secret to happiness…it can probably help a bit”.

