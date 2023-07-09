New Research Has Discovered Why Some People Look Similar To Their Partner

Do you and your partner share a bank account? How about clothing? Do you share the same facial features?

If you only answered yes to the last one don’t despair, in great news for anyone who has appeared on an Instagram post titled “Siblings or dating”, researchers from the University of Queensland have found heterosexuals are more attracted to someone if they look like them.

The lead author of the study, PHD student Amy Zhao, held a speed dating experiment with 682 individuals with 2285 speed dating interactions, each interaction lasting 3 minutes.

After each interaction, the participants were asked to rate their dates facial attractiveness, kindness, and understanding.

Nearly half of the interactions were with people of the same race, while the other half were from diverse backgrounds.

“We found that participants rated partners who had geometrically average faces and faces similar to their own as more attractive,” Miss Zhao said

“Participants also received higher facial attractiveness ratings from partners of the same ethnicity, compared to those from a different ethnicity.

“Interestingly, people with similar facial features rated each other as appearing more kind, regardless of ethnicity.”

So apart from appeasing narcissists everywhere what is the point of such a study? We’ll let Miss Zhao explain,

“Our findings suggest that faces that look similar spark a sense of kinship, causing people to feel comfort, familiarity and belonging with those who look like them.”

Great, so now I just have to find a woman who is 6’3”, bald with a beard and I might have a chance of true love.