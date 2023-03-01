The Project

New Research Finds That A 10 Minute Walk A Day Could Prevent One-In-10 Deaths

New research from the UK has found that if everyone fitted a 10-minute brisk walk into their day, one in 10 premature deaths could be prevented.

However, the research also found that most people don't manage to get the minimum recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week.

The University of Cambridge research goes on to say that doing some exercise is better than doing nothing.

The research looked at previous studies and the befits of physical exercise and concluded that half the recommended amount of exercise could prevent one in 20 cases of cardiovascular disease and one ion 30 cases of cancer.

"You should feel yourself moving, your heart will beat faster, but you won't necessarily feel out of breath," says Dr Soren Brage, who led the research.

Doing 11 minutes a day of exercise was found to reduce the risk of developing heart disease and stroke by 17% and cancer by 7%.

