New Research Finds Crocodiles Flirt By Hissing And Blowing Bubbles

It is important to note that humans who take a similar approach probably won't have similar luck.

The research team studied the "courtship noises" made by crocodiles as part of a 12-month project to understand how the reptiles communicate.

Research supervisor Dr Ross Dwyer said the idea for the study came from hearing the commotion made by crocodiles in Far North Queensland.

"When we were camping near the water in Cape York, you'd often hear these commotions down by the riverside. These big slaps, these growls and these hisses. And we find it's the crocodiles making these calls," Dr Dwyer said.

Late last year, there were reports of crocodiles in Queensland being triggered into a mating frenzy after being tricked by the sound and the vibrations of the Chinook helicopters flying overhead.

Let's just hope these crocs never see a Transformers movie, otherwise there might be another spike in the birth rate.

Experts were baffled as to why these two seemingly random things were linked but they think the helicopters may have sounded like thunderstorms to the animals.

Which makes sense because who doesn't like a bit of a cuddle during a thunderstorm.

It's understood that mating during the storms means that once the eggs hatch, the weather conditions will be less severe, and the eggs have more chance of surviving.