The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Research Finds 8,600 Steps A Day Is The Perfect Amount To Keep Weight Off

New Research Finds 8,600 Steps A Day Is The Perfect Amount To Keep Weight Off

Researchers claim to have found the ‘magic’ number of steps people should aim to walk each day in order to maintain their weight or to lose excess weight.

A study from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville assessed how many steps the average person should walk per day to prevent weight gain and how many steps to lose weight.

The researchers found that 8,600 steps per day will prevent weight gain in most adults, while adults who are already overweight can add an additional 2,400 steps to halve their odds of becoming obese.

Research has shown the average person gains around 0.5 to 1 kilogram each year from young adulthood through middle age, slowly building to an unhealthy weight and even obesity over time.

“People really can reduce their risk of obesity by walking more,” said study author Dr. Evan Brittain, associate professor in the division of cardiovascular medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The study found key benefits for chronic diseases and conditions by walking: “Diabetes, sleep apnea, hypertension, diabetes, depression, and GERD showed benefit with higher steps,” Brittain said in an email interview with CNN.

“The relationship with hypertension and diabetes plateaued after about 8,000 to 9,000 steps, but the others were linear, meaning higher steps continued to reduce risk,” he said.

“I would say that the take-home messages are that more steps are better.”

The experts went on to say that combining physical exercise with eating a more plant-based diet, de-stressing and sleeping enough is the ‘magic recipe’ to healthy living.

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy
NEXT STORY

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

Advertisement

Related Articles

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

The new adult Happy Meals are causing chaos in McDonald's drive-thru's across America, with staff begging for customers to stop ordering.
Actress Jodie Comer Named 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World', According To The Golden Ratio

Actress Jodie Comer Named 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World', According To The Golden Ratio

A cosmetic surgeon has revealed that actress Jodie Comer has the most mathematically beautiful face by using the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.
U.S Teens Have Ranked Adam Sandler As One Of Their Idols Because He's Just So Relaxed

U.S Teens Have Ranked Adam Sandler As One Of Their Idols Because He's Just So Relaxed

Adam Sandler was revered by teens in the mid 90s thanks to massively quotable films like Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison. Over 20 years later and he’s still a hit with the age group.
Fitzroy Crowned Coolest Neighbourhood In Australia For 2022

Fitzroy Crowned Coolest Neighbourhood In Australia For 2022

The 51 coolest suburbs in the world for 2022 have been revealed, and the inner-north Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy has claimed the top Aussie spot.
Heidi Klum And Her Daughter Hit With Backlash Over Lingerie Advert

Heidi Klum And Her Daughter Hit With Backlash Over Lingerie Advert

Heidi Klum has been hit with backlash after appearing in a new advert for lingerie alongside her daughter.