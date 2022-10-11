New Research Finds 8,600 Steps A Day Is The Perfect Amount To Keep Weight Off

A study from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville assessed how many steps the average person should walk per day to prevent weight gain and how many steps to lose weight.

The researchers found that 8,600 steps per day will prevent weight gain in most adults, while adults who are already overweight can add an additional 2,400 steps to halve their odds of becoming obese.

Research has shown the average person gains around 0.5 to 1 kilogram each year from young adulthood through middle age, slowly building to an unhealthy weight and even obesity over time.

“People really can reduce their risk of obesity by walking more,” said study author Dr. Evan Brittain, associate professor in the division of cardiovascular medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The study found key benefits for chronic diseases and conditions by walking: “Diabetes, sleep apnea, hypertension, diabetes, depression, and GERD showed benefit with higher steps,” Brittain said in an email interview with CNN.

“The relationship with hypertension and diabetes plateaued after about 8,000 to 9,000 steps, but the others were linear, meaning higher steps continued to reduce risk,” he said.

“I would say that the take-home messages are that more steps are better.”

The experts went on to say that combining physical exercise with eating a more plant-based diet, de-stressing and sleeping enough is the ‘magic recipe’ to healthy living.