New Research Confirms Shift Work Is Pretty Bad For Your Health

Scientists have even more bad news for night shift workers; it's really unhealthy for you.

Besides sleeping through the day, navigating your way to get to the shops when they're actually open, and constantly trying to explain to friends why you can't go out for dinner with them, scientists have even more bad news for night shift workers; it's really unhealthy for you.

New research from the University of Bristol in the UK has revealed the reasons that fighting our natural body clock can lead to weight gain, diabetes, cancer, depression and other health problems, and a lot of it comes down to not what we eat but when we eat.

The study looked at rodents and disrupting their sleep-wake cycles and appetite behaviour when the day-night cues don't line up. The corticosterone in rats (in humans, the hormone is simply called cortisol) spikes in the hours before they wake and declines steadily throughout the day, just like in humans. This, combined with a lull in appetite-suppressing genes, likely led to an increased desire to eat significantly more during the inactive phase of the animals' day, the study found.

"When we disturb the normal relationship of corticosterone with the day-to-night light cycle, it results in abnormal gene regulation and appetite during the period of time that the animals normally sleep," University of Bristol neuroscientist and study author Stafford Lightman explained.

And the same thing happens to humans, so security guards, health care workers, graveyard radio hosts. And what can they do about it? The evidence suggests that limiting meals to only the daytime could help prevent these irregulations. Easier said than done, though when you work a full shift, but for your 3 am lunch break you simply have a glass of water. Which is where their research is heading now; ways to fight how chronic stress and sleep disruption leads to stress eating and an over calorific diet.

