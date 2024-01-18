New Research Claims Men Are Better At Navigation Than Women

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found that while males were slightly better at navigation than females, it is likely due to cultural and societal influence.

For example, young boys are often more likely to be encouraged to play outdoors, enhancing their understanding of their surroundings and navigation abilities.

The researchers compared wayfinding abilities in 21 different species, including rats, otters, chimpanzees, humans and more, studying their navigation skills and how far they travelled from home.

While the study found that men were better navigators, women were found to travel further.

Justin Rhodes, co-author of the study, told the Daily Mail that the reason for differences in wayfinding between the sexes felt clear.

“It is pretty obvious to me that the human sex difference is a result of culture, and not evolution,” Rhodes said.

It has previously been thought that evolution was a factor in men’s wayfinding abilities, as historically men were more likely to travel away from home.

The researchers declared they found “little evidence that the small male advantage in wayfinding results from natural (or sexual) selection”.

The study also recommended that future research “should focus on the role of socialisation and culture, rather than evolutionary genetic factors”.