New Research Claims If Your Ring Finger Is Longer Than Your Index Finger, You Are Probs Psychopathic

A new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research has found that people who have a longer ring finger than the index finger are more likely to be associated with antisocial personality disorders.

80 individuals took part in the study, 44 had a diagnosis of Amphetamine use disorder, Antisocial personality disorder or a combination of the two, while 36 were healthy controls.

The researchers analysed scans of the participants' palms to establish who has a lower 2D:4D-ratio, meaning a shorter index finger and a longer ring finger, while also having them complete personality tests. 

Participants were assessed on their dark triad traits, as well as hypersensitive narcissism and intolerance of uncertainty.

Researchers concluded that "lower 2D:4D-ratios were associated with antisocial personality disorders, DT traits, and amphetamine abuse."

They went on to say that this could mean such behaviours may be "biologically rooted".

The researchers acknowledged that some setbacks of the study included the small sample size and the omission of comorbidities.

