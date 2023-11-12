New Reports Reveal Gen Z Are More Likely To Fall For Online Scams

Reports now show that the younger generation is increasingly vulnerable to online scams. The FBI reported a 2000 per cent increase in losses as a result of scams targeting people under the age of 20.

MLive reported that Gen Z are said to be easy prey for bad actors, who take advantage of their love of social media and online shopping, being bombarded with phishing emails and ads from fake websites targeted to their preferences.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance reports that Gen Z are frequently falling prey to identity theft, account hacking and romance scams, in numbers far greater than the older generations.

The cool kids are also falling for phony job offers and promises of career advancement that require the application to pay fees for mandatory training, something that the older crew know not to be a thing.

The reusing of passwords and lack of two-factor authentication on apps, as well as oversharing things like location and habits means that Gen Z are twice as likely as boomers to have their social media accounts hacked.

So yeah, you guys may be better at making TikToks than us, but at least our accounts are safe.