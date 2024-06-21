New Reports Reveal Animal Homosexuality Is Widely Underreported

In news to be filed under “proof you can bring up to win an argument against your bigoted uncle next Christmas,” scientists have revealed that homosexuality in the animal world has been grossly under reported due to the perceived notion that it would be too shocking for the greater public.

Anyone who has spent any time in a dog park can attest homosexuality in animals is neither new nor shocking.

Reports of it being under-reported in scientific journals can be traced as far back as 1911 when Geroge Murray Levick, a scientific researcher with the Scott Antarctic expedition had observed the lifestyle of Adelie penguins, noting that the males would frequently have sex with each other.

And it wasn’t just because all penguins look alike. Think Happy Feet, but even happier.

New research from the University of Toronto surveyed 65 researchers working in anthropology and science with 77 percent of them, observing 52 different species, noticing same sex attractive behaviour.

But of that 77 per cent, only 19 per cent had published their findings. Even anthropologists don’t want to out someone, even if that someone is a pygmy hippo.

Josh Davis, author of the book A Little Gay Natural History says there are around 1500 species that have been seen displaying homosexual behaviour but “this is certainly an underestimate because it’s seen in almost every branch of the evolutionary tree – spiders, squids, monkeys.”

These relationships also have greater benefits than just sexual enjoyment.

Gay male swans have an 80 percent success rate in raising their young, compared to 30 per cent when it is straight swans doing the raising.

A female may temporarily associate with a male-male pair, mate with them, and leave her eggs with them. Researchers linked the males with a more aggressive style of protection from predators.

So, next time you hear someone saying that same sex relationships aren’t natural feel free to throw some facts and stats back at their face and know that the king of the jungle can enjoy their pride like the rest of us.