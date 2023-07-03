The Project

New Report Warns Almost Half Of Admin And Office Jobs Could Be Lost Thanks To AI

From writing emails, organising schedules and crafting itineraries, artificial intelligence is being embraced across companies and individuals now more than ever.

With the launch of ChatGPT late last year, the world is talking about which jobs might be on the cutting block as a result of this advancement.

A new report from the U.S. estimates 46 per cent of jobs facing the axe due to AI are in the office and administrative sector.

According to Jobs and Skills Australia’s February labour market update there are 415,300 Australians whose administrative and support service jobs could be in jeopardy.

Geoffrey Hinton, who made headlines in May when he announced that he quit Google after a decade of work to speak more freely on the dangers of AI, urged governments this week to step in and make sure that machines do not take control of society.

As expected, MSCI reported industries that rely heavily on manual labour will be impacted the least.

Congrats to the roughly 1.3 million tradies in Australia.

