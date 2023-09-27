New Report Shows Wealth Disparity In Australia Growing As The Rich Get Richer

Today's new report revealed Australia's growing wealth gap, revealing that the richest 5 per cent of Aussies now hold a third of the nation's wealth.

The wealthiest 20 per cent are now worth six times that of the middle 20 per cent and a full 90 times as much as the lowest 20 per cent.

Australia's superannuation system is part of the problem.

"If you are rich enough, you store your wealth into your super account because it is very tax advantageous, you pay less tax," Demographer Simon Kuestenmacher told The Project. "This money then gets handed down to your kids, which in turn creates an intergenerational wealth divide."

The nation's wealth is also tied up in the property market. With the wealthiest 20 per cent of Aussies holding 82 per cent of the value of Australian investment properties as well as 78 per cent of shares.

"The wealth gap is increasingly an asset gap. Assets have been rising in value massively, and no asset class grew faster than investment properties; they doubled over the last 20 years," Kuestenmacher added.

Wealthy Aussies are taking home $855 a week from investments alone. More than double the average wage of the bottom 20 per cent.

"What we've seen over the last 20 years is if you had wealth, your wealth grew dramatically, four times the rate of people in the bottom 20 per cent who had far less," Dr Cassandra Goldie, CEO of the Australian Council of Social Service, said in a press conference.

Goldie warned that if left unaddressed, the inequality carries serious consequences. "You get poor health outcomes, your mental health declines, and you're not able to give opportunities to the people who love and care for you."

And unless politicians embrace change, it could be forced on them.